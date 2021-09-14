 Skip to main content
Aug. 31, 2011: Whoops....
Aug. 31, 2011: Whoops....

They can't all be highlights...

Braun nearly recorded his first inside-the-park home run in the third inning of an Aug. 31 contests against the Cardinals when he sent a drive deep to left that got past the glove of St. Louis outfielder Allen Craig. Nyjer Morgan scored on the play but as Braun rounded third, he stumbled and fell and ultimately was caught in a rundown.

The next day, starting pitcher Shaun Marcum marked the occasion by creating an outline of Braun's tumbling silhouette out of tape along the third-base line.

