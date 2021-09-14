 Skip to main content
Aug. 19, 2015: The Brewers' HR king

Though his 2013 suspension and a rash of injuries slowed the pursuit, Ryan Braun finally surpassed Robin Yount on the franchise's all-time home run list in the sixth inning of an 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins.

"I'd rather have it happen here in front of the fans because I have such a special relationship with the fans and the city," Braun said. "It's nice to get some applause and an ovation instead of on the road, where it's like it doesn't happen at all. Definitely cool that it happened here. I was conscious of it while trying not to force the issue."

