Atticus Nordmeyer, jr., Madison West
Also a specialist in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Nordmeyer was swimming times faster than school records during practice sessions, according to coach Jack Englehardt. He finished fifth at the Division 1 state meet’s 100 breaststroke as a freshman in February 2020 (:58.54), and returns to high school competition ranked fifth in the state and 170th nationally for the class of 2023.

