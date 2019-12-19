1. 2018 at Purdue

Date and place: Nov. 17, 2018, Ross-Ade Stadium

Performance: 33 carries, 321 yards, three touchdowns, long run of 80 yards

Result: Badgers win 47-44 in triple overtime

Breakdown: Taylor was already one of the best backs in college football by the time this game kicked off, but he reached legend status by the time it was over.

His 33 rushes and 321 yards are career-highs entering the Rose Bowl, and he put the Badgers on his back to avoid a loss at Purdue. He had just 74 yards in the first half and UW was trailing 10-3 at the break. Taylor kicked off the second half with an 80-yard rushing score, and when the Badgers got the ball back down a touchdown with 5:01 to play in regulation, his gain of 35 yards set off a quick scoring drive.

In overtime, Taylor took over. He rushed for a 12-yard score in the first OT, started the second with a 22-yard gain that set up a touchdown, and then won the game for UW with runs of 8 and 17 yards in the third.

The 321 yards are the third-most in a game for a UW back.

