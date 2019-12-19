2. 2017 at Nebraska

Sure, he’d put up 223 yards and three touchdowns at home against Florida Atlantic three weeks prior, but in his first road game against a Big Ten opponent, Taylor was masterful.

He answered a long touchdown pass from the Cornhuskers with a 75-yard scoring run late in the second quarter. Once Nebraska tied the game in the third quarter, UW put the ball in Taylor’s hands six times on the ensuing drive and he picked up 51 yards. He had 40 yards and a touchdown on six carries the next drive, which was his last of the day.