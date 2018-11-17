The casting call goes out: a 12-year-old actor wanted for a big musical, able to sing and act.
Oh, and also to absolutely shred on the electric guitar. Let’s see the kid in “Les Miz” do that.
“School of Rock,” which comes to Overture Hall next Tuesday through Sunday (except on Thanksgiving), requires a specialized set of skills from its young actors that other Broadway musicals don’t. And it requires casting directors to think outside the box when it comes to choosing actors for those roles.
“We had to start from the ground up and experiment while we figured out what would work for casting this show,” said casting director Claire Burke of New York-based Tara Rubin Casting, who has worked on shows ranging from “Miss Saigon” to “A Bronx Tale.” “A lot of the kids who come to audition and even some who end up getting cast have never done theater before.”
Based on the hit 2003 Richard Linklater movie, “School of Rock” follows a failed rocker named Dewey (Jack Black in the film) who takes a job as a substitute teacher at an elite prep school. Discovering he’s facing a classroom of musical prodigies, he molds the students into a rock band that he takes to the local Battle of the Bands to compete against the band that kicked him out.
The biggest difference in the casting process is that Burke is looking primarily at how well the kids can play their instruments, and less at how well they can sing or act. As a result, she has to go outside the usual theater channels to find performers, with open calls in New York and in other cities across the country.
“There are more open calls for this show than any other show I’ve ever worked on,” she said. “We hold those twice a year in New York and we always take one or two casting trips every year as well, to cities like L.A. and Chicago as well as other cities. When we’re in those cities we advertise that we’re having an open call. Any kids who fit the bill can come in and audition.”
The result can be seen on the stage, where the young musicians are truly talented. When they leave the show, they’re perhaps even more likely to pursue a career in music than in theater.
“You will see when they come,” she said. “Some of the kids, I would call them prodigies. It’s really impressive how well they play.”
While they are evaluating their musical performance, Burke and other casting directors also look at how excited the kids are to be in a musical, because that will usually signal a willingness to learn the singing and acting part. Many times, Burke will connect with a performer and work with them over the course of several auditions until they’re ready.
“It’s not unusual for kids to come in and audition for the show six or seven times,” Burke said. “We meet them when they're 8-year-olds and they can play the drums pretty well, but they’re really shy and don’t want to sing. But they show enough promise that we call them back in, and a year or two later they’ve grown in confidence and have worked on their singing and acting ability since then.”
Burke also casts with an eye toward what young cast members will have good chemistry with each other and will work well together. She also thinks about which young performers will connect well with the actor who plays Dewey.
“That can just affect the show so much. Dewey’s relationship with the kids in the band is such an important part of the play,” she said.
While she’s worked on many acclaimed shows, Burke says she has a soft spot for “School of Rock,” which was the first musical she was a part of from the first auditions onward.
“I have a special place in my heart for this show,” she said. “If I go a few months without seeing it, I almost forget how much I love it. And then when I go back, it’s like seeing it for the first time.”
In movies and in television, casting agencies are depicted as often brutal environments, with waiting rooms full of actors who can have their dreams dashed in an instant by a cruel casting agent snapping “Next!”
Laughing, Burke said that while her waiting room is sometimes full of actors, the stereotype isn’t very accurate. Casting directors aren’t the enemy; they want the actors to succeed.
“The stereotype is that we’re a lot more cutthroat than we are in real life,” she said. “The thing about casting directors is that we’re trying to find the best people for the shows, so we’re always, always rooting for the actors.”