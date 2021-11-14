 Skip to main content
Ashley Sawicki, sr., F, Waunakee
Ashley Sawicki, sr., F, Waunakee

Oregon's Lily Eisele (3) is defended by Waunakee's Ashley Sawicki (40) and Lauren Statz (15) during the first half of a WIAA Division 1 girls basketball regional semifinal game between the teams at Baraboo High School in Baraboo, Wis. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

A towering presence at 6-foot-2, the senior nearly averaged a double-double with 11.4 points and nine rebounds per game last season. She is Waunakee’s top returning scorer and led last year’s team in rebounding and blocks per game (1.0) to go along with 1.1 steals per game. She currently has a college offer from St. Cloud State.

