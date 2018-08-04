I am running for secretary of state because the status quo isn’t good enough anymore. We live in a time where women’s reproductive health, marriage equality, and the right to organize in the workplace are threatened. Wisconsin needs to be represented at all levels of government by people who are willing to voice the concerns of their constituents.
What does the secretary of state do? Right now, not a lot. Responsibilities have been removed from the secretary of state’s office over the last several decades in attempt to make the office expendable.
There are things this office can do, however, despite limitations. As your secretary of state, I will fight every day to help give people a voice in our democracy again. Most states delegate election administration to their secretary of state’s office, and this can happen in Wisconsin too.
Wisconsin voters deserve to know that they are casting their ballot in elections that are free from corruption. I will work to make sure the state provides support and resources to the local governments that administer our elections, and I will work to modernize our voting infrastructure so that every Wisconsinite can be certain they are participating in free, fair, and open elections.
I will fight to expand the options for voter ID and simplify the voter registration process, to include allowing automatic voter registration through the Department of Transportation. Too many voters, particularly seniors, students, military and people of color face obstacles exercising their right to vote at the ballot box. Everyone who is eligible to vote needs access to the process, and to items needed to prove their identity and residence.
We need to protect more than just elections. Donald Trump has proposed an added question on citizenship on the upcoming U.S. Census. Politicizing the census is wrong; it will drive down participation rates and create fear and confusion, especially in communities with large populations of immigrants. We can’t draw fair and representative districts, or allocate federal funding for programs like Medicaid and Head Start, if we don’t have a fair and representative count of our population. I will work to encourage participation by all Wisconsinites in the census, and help notify the public about how to participate to ensure an accurate count.
After this spring’s vote ultimately protected the state treasurer’s position, we saw that Wisconsinites overwhelmingly want to protect our constitutional offices. Wisconsinites know that spreading out the responsibilities of government ultimately lead to one that is fairer and more transparent. Like the state treasurer, the secretary of state can serve as a much-needed check on the Legislature and governor’s offices.
Wisconsin has a proud history of putting our democracy in the hands of the people. Our state’s pioneering efforts to expand the franchise, provide for direct election of U.S. senators, and eliminate corruption in our government earned Wisconsin status as a “laboratory of democracy” and paved the way for sweeping progressive reforms across the nation. We can return to this legacy, by fighting for the progressive voting laws Wisconsin has been known for.
The first step to stop the attacks on our rights is to use our right to vote. As your secretary of state, I will work to make sure our elections are free, open, and fair. I will fight to ensure that anyone who is eligible to cast a ballot can do so, and know that their vote will be counted. And I will continue to advocate for our rights.
Arvina Martin is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin secretary of state.