Jul 26, 2023 43 min ago 0 1 of 2 Till President Joe Biden signs a proclamation Tuesday to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House campus in Washington. EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular A UW-Madison professor predicted the strength of concrete 90 years ago. Turns out he was right. As a 113-year UW-Madison School of Engineering study on the enduring strength of concrete comes to an end, researchers are surprised at what t… Jim Leonhard has a new role with a Wisconsin football rival The former Badgers star, defensive coordinator and interim coach has a new job in the Big Ten. Here's what we know. CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.” Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.” How a Middleton center already passed Wisconsin men's basketball's first test Will Garlock was one of three players in the 2025 class to leave a Badgers camp with a scholarship offer.