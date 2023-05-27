May 27, 2023 10 min ago 0 1 of 2 Erin Conley says her department was able to secure funding to give her a maternity leave so she could recover from Maxine's birth without losing her family's health insurance. JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL Erin Conley said she had what she considers to be the "optimal" experience in getting paid family leave, but acknowledges many other graduate assistants to do not. Related to this story Most Popular Support, emotions run high for longtime Waunakee boys basketball coach during special meeting A special meeting was held Monday morning to hear public comments regarding Dana MacKenzie not being renewed as Waunakee High School's boys ba… Welcome, summer music: Loads of concerts are on the way for Madison area Pack the picnic basket or your dancing shoes, then head out for some live music. Restaurant community rallies around Hot Lunch after one owner dies and another is hospitalized Mike Cerv, co-owner of the Hot Lunch, said he is determined to reopen as soon as possible. He didn't want to talk about the death of his busin… Polzin: NBA veteran Frank Kaminsky is 30, married and loving life The former Wisconsin men's basketball star is still the same jokester. But he has a serious side when it comes to discussing love and basketball. Man dies in explosion after pin pulled on granddad's hand grenade in Northwest Indiana home A family had been searching through their grandfather's belongings when they reportedly came across the grenade. Two of the man's sons were ta…