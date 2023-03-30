Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Night sets Feb. 28 on Firdos Square, the site where American soldiers downed a statue of Saddam Hussein two decades earlier, in Baghdad, Iraq. JEROME DELAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS Left: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks Feb. 14 at the Capitol in Washington. J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Right: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters Tuesday outside of the chamber at the Capitol in Washington. J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Wisconsin men's basketball has 'shown the most love' to state's top 2025 recruit The Nicolet sophomore is a consensus top-60 recruit in his class. He shined on the Kohl Center floor and spoke exclusively with BadgerExtra. Wisconsin's leading girls basketball scorer chose not to wait for Division I schools to pick college Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney planned to collect offers during the AAU season, but the junior visited a college campus and made up her mind over … 3 things that stood out from Wisconsin football's offense in first spring practice Talented quarterbacks and plenty of receivers to throw to were on display for the first time. Here is what we learned. Tyler Wahl's Wisconsin men's basketball future still a mystery The 6-foot-9 forward, who has a fifth year of eligibility, started all 63 games he appeared in the last two seasons. Spokesperson sues Madison School District to prevent release of staff's complaint Staff filed a complaint against Tim LeMonds last fall that he is now trying to prevent from being released publicly.