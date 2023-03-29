Visitors to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum peruse a display relating to the Vietnam War. The museum wants visitors to see real-life stories behind the Vietnam War's complex history.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin veterans who served during the Vietnam War are featured in the exhibit at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Visitors can hear oral histories of the veterans on the museum's website.
Bob Hesselbein is one of 10 featured veterans in the "Our Vietnam Veterans: Then and Now" window display and virtual exhibit. He served in Vietnam from January to December 1972.
WISCONSIN VETERANS MUSEUM
Richard Berry is one of 10 featured veterans in the "Our Vietnam Veterans: Then and Now" window display and virtual exhibit. Berry served as a helicopter pilot and a warrant officer in Vietnam from May 1967 through May 1968.
