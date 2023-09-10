Sep 10, 2023 28 min ago 0 1 of 2 A man stands near an earthquake-damaged hotel Saturday in Moulay Brahim village outside Marrakech, Morocco. MOSA'AB ELSHAMY PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Moroccan boys Rayan and Ali walk in the rubble of their home Saturday in Ijjoukak village near Marrakech, Morocco. Related to this story Most Popular Like 'a bad frat party': Fans take Wisconsin to task for Camp Randall speaker volume The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it. Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott plan to wed at Los Angeles home Engaged couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are planning to wed at their Los Angeles home, according to a report by America's Closer magazine. Madison police: Downtown attack suspect pretended to be witness before fleeing scene After being interviewed by police, the man refused to stay at the scene and left in a vehicle, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. Photos: Pier collapses at UW-Madison's Union Terrace See photos at the scene of the pier collapse. Man charged in brutal rape of UW-Madison student held on $1 million bail Dane County Deputy District Attorney William Brown called the attack "one of the most horrific sexual assaults in recent memory here in Dane County."