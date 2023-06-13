Related to this story
Most Popular
The warming trend will continue in southern Wisconsin Tuesday through Thursday despite showers and storms returning to the area. Find out how …
"They're just telling me, 'Oh, we're sorry. It's a glitch," he said. "I said, 'I just don't' think a sorry's good enough.'"
The Cardinals have been to four straight state championship games but have not won since the senior class was in seventh grade.
There was plenty of familiarity for the junior outside hitter in Slovenia, from the faces she saw to dinner with the Badgers.
Luke Fickell made it a point to visit with the Mukwonago graduate, who was highly pursued by college lacrosse programs.