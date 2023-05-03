Gordon Lightfoot's "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" permanently links the artist with Wisconsin. The boat was owned by a Milwaukee company and had its last port of call in Superior, and nine of its 29 crew members were from Wisconsin.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald is seen in this 1994 photo of the 729-foot vessel, resting in two pieces 530 feet below the surface of Lake Superior.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
The SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975, killing all 29 crew members. It had been caught in a powerful storm known as a panhandle hooker.
