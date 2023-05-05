May 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 UW-Madison sophomore Zykia Brumfield delivers an original spoken word piece called "Say their Names." JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL Students march toward Library Mall on Thursday to protest the response by the UW-Madison administration to a racist video posted online. Related to this story Most Popular UW-Madison condemns racist video, says it can't discipline person who posted it A video of a suspected student voicing racial slurs has prompted outcry and a petition for the person to be expelled. Wisconsin football backup quarterback enters transfer portal A backup who had a strong spring entered the transfer portal, leaving one quarterback from the Paul Chryst era still on the roster. Bear spotted in Madison, Fitchburg neighborhoods People gathered in the street as the bear perched in a backyard tree on Manor Green Drive. Nine-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile coming to Madison this summer Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is coming to Breese Stevens Field with special guest Brandy Clark. UW-Madison students demand expulsion for student who made racist video Other demands from students included a no tolerance policy at the University of Wisconsin System level for hate speech and adding racial bias …