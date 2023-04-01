Police investigate the scene of Thursday's fatal shooting along Tree Lane on the Far West Side of Madison.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said problems in and around the Tree Lane property where Thursday's homicide occurred are "very, very concerning," adding, "This is not a problem you can arrest your way out of."
