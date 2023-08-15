Aug 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Gabe Hanna and Ella Rose Kleefisch got engaged Sunday during the final performance of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's Cinderella. SUN PRAIRIE CIVIC THEATRE "For them to be cast as Cinderella and Prince Charming is art imitating life imitating art," said Joel Kleefisch, Ella's father. ELLA ROSE KLEEFISCH Related to this story Most Popular Sharp actions from Wisconsin Supreme Court's new liberal majority extend deep divide In the four short days after securing a majority on the state’s highest court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s four liberal justices ousted the … Restaurant review: Wait until you try the breakfast sandwich at Madison Chocolate Co. This cafe, bakery and chocolate shop impresses in every way. Victim seriously injured in downtown fight, police say The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. With online listings hit or miss, Madison college students expected to throw away 1 million pounds of furniture Downtown Madison can expect to see the worst of off-campus student moving over the weekend and into early next week. 3 takeaways from the Packers' preseason victory against the Bengals Young skill-position players performed well, reserve QB Sean Cliffford had ups and downs and rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine was impres…