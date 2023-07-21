Reagan Sarbacker, 9, a member of the Paoli 4-H Fireballs, walks a newly washed Holstein into the pavilion on opening day of the Dane County Fair at the Alliant Energy Center. The fair continues through Sunday.
The Wisconsin men's basketball program has offered scholarships to three in-state players in the class of 2025. Get to know more about a guard…
Reagan Sarbacker, 9, a member of the Paoli 4-H Fireballs, walks a newly washed Holstein into the pavilion on opening day of the Dane County Fair at the Alliant Energy Center. The fair continues through Sunday.