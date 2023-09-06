Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday proposed a $266.4 million capital budget for 2024 that invests in the stalled "imagination center" at Reindahl park, doubles the affordable Housing Fund and delivers more funding for the south side. the mayor made the announcement during a press conference at the urban league of Greater Madison's black business Hub on the south side. she was joined by, from left, dr. Ken loving of access community Health centers, Tanika Apaloo, assistant director for the UW south Madison partnership, and Ald. Isadore Knox Jr., 14th district.