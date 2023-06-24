Eric De Los Santos wheels his marimba out of a parking garage as he heads to State Street for an evening of busking.
With no guitar or violin case, Eric De Los Santos uses a 5-gallon bucket to collect tips as he busks on State Street outside of the Overture Center.
Eric De Los Santos wheels his marimba across State Street as he makes his way to his favored spot in front of the Overture Center. De Los Santos had parked in a nearby parking ramp, where he had to assemble his instrument from 15 pieces.
BARRY ADAMS PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Playing outdoors provides a world of distractions for Eric De Los Santos, but he has learned to tune out things like buses, vehicles and loud pedestrians.
