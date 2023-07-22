Salvatore Di Scala said his friend Tony Bennett had a smile that showed his sincerity. "He had love in his eyes." This photo was taken in 2016 at Di Scala's Madison restaurant Naples 15.
SALVATORE DI SCALA PHOTOS
Salvatore Di Scala said he first met Tony Bennett at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City in 1985 and cooked for him many times. This photo was taken when Bennett was in Madison in 2016 to play Overture Hall.
