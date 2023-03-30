Related to this story
Most Popular
The Nicolet sophomore is a consensus top-60 recruit in his class. He shined on the Kohl Center floor and spoke exclusively with BadgerExtra.
Wisconsin's leading girls basketball scorer chose not to wait for Division I schools to pick college
Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney planned to collect offers during the AAU season, but the junior visited a college campus and made up her mind over …
Talented quarterbacks and plenty of receivers to throw to were on display for the first time. Here is what we learned.
The 6-foot-9 forward, who has a fifth year of eligibility, started all 63 games he appeared in the last two seasons.
Staff filed a complaint against Tim LeMonds last fall that he is now trying to prevent from being released publicly.