police from Rochester, Minn., pay their respects for slain officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel during Saturday's services in Cameron.
the flag-draped coffins carrying the bodies of police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel move through the streets of Barron during a law enforcement procession Tuesday. the officers were laid to rest following funerals Saturday in Cameron.
the flag-draped coffins carrying the bodies of police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel move through the streets of Barron during a law enforcement procession Tuesday. the officers were laid to rest following funerals Saturday in Cameron.