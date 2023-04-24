Related to this story
Most Popular
Boulder Brewpub, which opened in Verona in May 2018, has closed.
The owner of Groovy Wood Studios in Madison has plans to revive the music theater, bring in more bands from a wide genre and have shows multip…
The professor "told UWPD officers that she was upset about the student’s attire."
Dr. Tom Zdeblick, who left UW last year, has joined 11 former SSM Health orthopedic surgeons in a practice competing against UW Health and SSM Health.
Solutions could include UW-Green Bay's "one university, multiple campuses" model, adding bachelor's degrees or further consolidations.