Leisure travel is leading the way in tourism growth in Dane County, but more conventions and business travelers have begun to return to venues such as Monona Terrace in Downtown Madison.
AMBER ARNOLD PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Tourism spending in Dane County grew 28.7% in 2022 to a record $1.4 billion. The county is home to miles of bicycle trails, state parks, farmers markets and scores of events that draw millions of people.
Tourism spending in Dane County grew 28.7% in 2022 to a record $1.4 billion. The county is home to miles of bicycle trails, state parks, farmers markets and scores of events that draw millions of people.