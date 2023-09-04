Sep 4, 2023 14 min ago 0 1 of 2 Megan bisbee and Shelly Seay built their facility on Freedom ring road to ensure children would have plenty of room to play and learn. SAMANTHA MADAR PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL a slide offers a quick — and fun — way down from the mezzanine at Sparta day camp. Related to this story Most Popular Madison Police say community should be 'on alert' following severe attack A UW-Madison student was hospitalized early Sunday morning after an unknown number of suspects severely attacked her downtown. UW-Oshkosh MBA students thought their tuition was paid in full. Then new bills came for $8,000 Nearly five months after a seven MBA students graduated from their 16-month program, UW-Oshkosh mailed each of them bills for $7,903.78. Look back: Jimmy Buffett played in Madison area for Cheeseburger in Paradise opening Take a look at Jimmy Buffett's performance in 2004 in Middleton. Dr. Zorba Paster: New research shows multivitamins help preserve memory I may finally get off the fence about multivitamins. 10 great ideas for your Labor Day weekend From Taste of Madison to Shifting Gears, there's plenty to keep the whole family, and friends, entertained over the long Labor Day weekend.