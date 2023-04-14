Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Waupun standout and Southern Illinois' leading scorer Marcus Domask has picked where he plans to transfer. Here's what we know.
Neither team has budged since both sides acknowledged a deal was likely to occur.
Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, were killed in a traffic stop …
The trend of area players leaving Wisconsin continues as Teagan Mallegni is joining an area rival in committing elsewhere.
Franchisee Sammy Nixon said the restaurant isn't completely finished yet, but they're "closing in on it."