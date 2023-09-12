Related to this story
Most Popular
After being interviewed by police, the man refused to stay at the scene and left in a vehicle, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it.
Dane County Deputy District Attorney William Brown called the attack "one of the most horrific sexual assaults in recent memory here in Dane County."
The Badgers made changes in hopes of improving the fan experience at football games. Chris McIntosh says they are working to address harsh reactions.
Ironman Wisconsin competitor from Madison dies after medical event during bike portion, authorities say
The 51-year-old Madison man received help from race staff and an off-duty police officer before he was taken to a hospital.