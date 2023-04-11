Related to this story
Kettle Moraine decided to make a boys basketball coaching change despite making the state tournament for the first time in school history this season.
Neither team has budged since both sides acknowledged a deal was likely to occur.
The trend of area players leaving Wisconsin continues as Teagan Mallegni is joining an area rival in committing elsewhere.
The blues club's great food is rather unexpected by people who visit, and that's something its owners cherish.
Former Waupun standout and Southern Illinois' leading scorer Marcus Domask has picked where he plans to transfer. Here's what we know.