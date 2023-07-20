Pedestrians, bicyclists and inline skaters traverse the 400 to 600 blocks of state street in Madison on Wednesday. Bus traffic has been removed from the stretch since Metro Transit's sweeping system redesign was implemented on June 11, and regular vehicle traffic hasn't been allowed on any part of state street in decades. now the city council is set to consider a resolution to remove other nonemergency traffic from the 400 to 600 blocks in 2024 to test the feasibility of a pedestrian mall there.