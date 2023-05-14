WHITE SOX:Infielder Elvis Andrus went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left oblique.

The 34-year-old Andrus got hurt during his final at-bat in the eighth inning of Friday night's 5-1 loss to Houston. He is batting .201 with a homer and 13 RBIs in 39 games this season.

CARDINALS:Willson Contreras' demotion from catching didn't last very long. The 31-year-old will be back behind the plate Monday night for the opener of a homestand against the Brewers.

MARLINS:Centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited in the eighth of Saturday's game with a lower right leg injury after he collided with the wall while trying to catch a ball hit by Henry Ramos.

TWINS:Outfielder Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He is batting .212 with six homers and 14 RBIs this season.