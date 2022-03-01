Arnie Oelke, Fall River

Most memorable win: There are two. The first was back in 1991 when there was no seeding for the tournament. That year we were 18-2 heading into the first tournament game. We had to go to Pardeeville which was No. 1 in the state in Division 4. The place was packed. They had given us our only two losses that year, 65-60 and 73-60. To make things worse we had to play without one of our starters because he was ill. As we were coming into the Pardeeville school I noticed on their sign they were selling tickets for the next game. I made a point to stop the bus and show the boys that they were expecting to beat us that night. We went on to win the game that night 62-48. That was the first time that a Fall River team had ever won a game of that magnitude. We ended up getting all the way to the sectional finals against Shullsburg but lost in overtime 77-75. They ended up winning the state tournament that year.