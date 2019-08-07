While he played in a vastly different era — although he threw the ball often, he was technically a halfback, not a quarterback — Herber threw his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is widely regarded as the NFL’s first premier long-ball thrower.
The league didn’t start keeping official statistics until 1932 — three years into his career — but Herber led the NFL in passing in three of the first five years that statistics were kept, and he and his favorite target, receiver Don Hutson, revolutionized the game.
A Green Bay native who played freshman football at the University of Wisconsin, Herber played as a sophomore at Regis College in Denver, then returned home to Green Bay and was working in the Packers’ clubhouse when then-coach Curly Lambeau gave him a tryout. The 20-year-old Herber joined the defending champs, who’d gone 12-0-1 the previous year, and led the Packers to their third straight title.
It was the first of four the Packers would win with Herber, who later in his career was joined in the backfield by another great passer in Packers history, Cecil Isbell. But remarkably, according to Packers team historian Cliff Christl, Herber was released by the Packers after playing in the first three games of the 1931 season, with the team concerned about incurring a hefty fine for exceeding the league’s 22-man player limit. The team then brought him back in 1932.
When Herber was released by the Packers after the 1940 season, he held the NFL record for most passing yards (6,741), even though his yardage from his first two seasons wasn’t included. Four years after his retirement, the New York Giants convinced him to play for them for two seasons during World War II, and he finished his playing career having thrown for 8,041 yards, with 81 touchdowns, and 106 interceptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1966.
"When you get old and past your prime, to have a good day — any kind of a good day — is a memorable thing in a player’s life,” Herber once said. “What you do in your prime (is what) you expect of yourself, but days that come at the end of the trail provide unexpected thrills whenever you think of them.”