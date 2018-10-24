I am not running for governor because I think I have all the answers. I don't. But I feel I have a duty to act when I see something that is wrong and to fix it. What is wrong is that our government doesn’t represent us. It represents special interest groups and money. Instead of simply complaining about it, we need to finally do something about it.
Wealthy individuals, corporations, and special interest groups give money to buy political influence and to control decision-making. If you think it’s only Republicans or only Democrats doing this, you are mistaken — they both do. Scott Walker and the big money that supports him raised $5.5 million in the first six months of 2018. He’ll raise and spend a lot more before Nov. 6. Tony Evers and the special interest groups that want him elected raised millions of dollars since he won the Democratic primary.
Walker and Evers collectively spent over $7 million in the first week after the Aug. 14 primary. This happens in every campaign. The total amount of money spent on the 2014 Wisconsin governor’s race was $81.8 million. This year it will be more.
The system is corrupt and broken. If you want to fix it once and for all, you should vote for me. I am not more of the same. Go to the website for any other candidate right now and tell me what you see front and center on their home page? You see a "Donate" button or a "Contribute" button. You won't find one on my website. I am not taking money from anyone. Ever. Instead, I am following the lead of former Wisconsin Sen. William Proxmire, who refused all campaign contributions the last two times he ran for the U.S. Senate.
Because I am not indebted to anyone, I can do what a clear majority of people agree we should do and get the money and the corruption out of politics. We can do this by passing the American Anti-Corruption Act, by enacting fair election map redistricting and by considering different types of voting systems. But this is just a start, there are many other reform and anti-corruption proposals listed on my campaign website. We need to get them enacted into law.
So how can you help? First, we need to stop making this election about Walker versus Evers and the “approved” topics they want us to argue about. The special interest groups, corporations, and big money donors benefit by keeping us divided and distracted. If you really want to fix the problem of money and corruption in politics, you must make it the single issue in this election. You can do that by talking with your family, neighbors, friends, and co-workers about how broken our government is and about how we fix it. Since I’m not spending money on TV ads, mail flyers, or robocalls, the only way this will work is if everyday people like you spread the word!
It won’t be easy. But we must do it. We need to take back our government and make it reflect the needs of all the people of Wisconsin. We cannot begin working on the important and difficult problems that we all need to face together until we do this. I'd like to ask for your help in taking back our government so it represents regular people again.
Arnie Enz is the Wisconsin Party candidate for governor.