ARMY WEST POINT


Brian Riley, Army

Brian Riley is entering his 18th season as Army West Point head coach in 2021-22.

When, where: Oct. 15 and 16, Kohl Center

Last meeting: Jan. 2, 1967, a 1-0 Badgers victory in West Point, New York

That last game between the teams was a long time ago, but it still has a family connection to the upcoming season's meetings. Brian Riley is entering his 18th season as coach at West Point, continuing a tradition that has had a Riley leading the team since 1951. Jack Riley coached until giving way to his son Rob in 1986. Brian Riley took over from his brother in 2004. The series is planned for Oct. 15 and 16, wrapping around the Badgers football team's game against Army at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 16.

