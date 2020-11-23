Nov. 27 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

George Ivory is 136-248 in 12 seasons at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Golden Lions went 4-26 last season, including 3-15 in the SWAC, and haven’t had a winning campaign since 2012-13. They made an NCAA tournament appearance in 2009-10, Ivory’s second season, and beat Winthrop in a play-in game before falling to eventual national champion Duke.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Markeidric Bell (above), a 6-foot-8 senior forward, led the Golden Lions in scoring last season at 10.8 points per game. He scored 33 points in a win at Mississippi Valley State last season, scoring 26 consecutive points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the second half.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Golden Lions ranked last in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency last season, per KenPom. … Senior forward Terrance Banyard (above), who averaged 7.9 points and 4.4 rebounds last season, played at Milwaukee Destiny High School. … Junior guard Shaun Doss Jr. was a second-team preseason All-SWAC pick last season. He was averaging 12.3 points when he was lost for the season after the third game due to injury. … This is the first meeting between UW and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.