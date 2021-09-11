 Skip to main content
Arjune Rama: 'People who looked like me were being attacked'
Arjune Rama: 'People who looked like me were being attacked'

MADISON

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was a 20-year-old Indian-American college student with dark brown skin renting an apartment in a white middle class suburb of Boston.

Overnight I saw lawns on my block covered in American flags. However, I felt like my neighbors weren’t including me in their burst of patriotism.

In the following weeks and months I became afraid to take the subway because people who looked like me were being attacked. For the first time in my life, despite being born in the United States I suddenly felt like I was not seen as a “real American.”

