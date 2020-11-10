Looking ahead

As coach of an independent team, Powers has always had to piece together a schedule. This year, he had one handed to him by the Big Ten, which temporarily added an eighth team in a scheduling arrangement. The caveats: The Sun Devils will be on the road for all 28 games and they won't be eligible for the standings or the playoffs. But expect the team to unofficially monitor where it would be in the standings as it hopes to use what might be the best roster in Arizona State's six years of Division I hockey to make a case for an NCAA tournament spot.