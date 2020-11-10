Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29 at LaBahn Arena.
TBA at LaBahn Arena.
Behind the bench
Greg Powers (66-86-14 in his sixth season at Arizona State and overall) has built Arizona State into a respected opponent with a chance for conference affiliation coming with a new arena.
First star
Senior forward Johnny Walker always has been able to find opportunities to shoot, and he has been pretty successful at finding the net with 60 goals in 100 collegiate games.
Goodbye
The Sun Devils have to find replacements for two defensemen, including Pittsburgh signing Josh Maniscalco, and four forwards.
Hello
Former Badgers forward Sean Dhooghe transferred to the desert for his final season of eligibility. Detroit draft pick Ryan O'Reilly, a former Denver commit, is a freshman who scored 17 goals for Green Bay in the USHL last season.
Looking back
Despite a 1-3 record against Big Ten teams, the Sun Devils (22-11-3) had a good chance of making their second straight NCAA tournament as an independent in 2019-20 when COVID-19 ended the season early.
Looking ahead
As coach of an independent team, Powers has always had to piece together a schedule. This year, he had one handed to him by the Big Ten, which temporarily added an eighth team in a scheduling arrangement. The caveats: The Sun Devils will be on the road for all 28 games and they won't be eligible for the standings or the playoffs. But expect the team to unofficially monitor where it would be in the standings as it hopes to use what might be the best roster in Arizona State's six years of Division I hockey to make a case for an NCAA tournament spot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!