Feb. 21-22 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
The list of finalists for the Division I men's coach of the year award is typically reserved for those who have won their conference's award or led a team to the Frozen Four. But the Sun Devils' Greg Powers was added last season after putting his team in the NCAA tournament in its fourth season.
FIRST STAR
Phoenix native Johnny Walker (above) tied for second nationally with 23 goals in 32 games as a sophomore, and he averaged a national-best 0.72 goals and 4.81 shots on goal per game. He had three games with at least 10 shots on goal, topped by a 15-shot output against Omaha that produced four goals.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Sun Devils won't be able to sneak up on anyone after a season in which they became the first independent to earn an NCAA spot since Alaska Anchorage in 1992. They also lost second-team All-American goaltender Joey Daccord, who signed with Ottawa after his junior campaign. Justin Robbins, who backstopped Chicago to the United States Hockey League playoff championship, is among 10 newcomers to the team. Freshman forward Logan Jenuwine scored a North American Hockey League record 60 goals and 104 points last season.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers swept the Sun Devils in the only two meetings to date, Oct. 30-31, 2015, at the Kohl Center.