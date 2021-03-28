Area’s larger firms offer a spectrum of opportunities, benefits

Here are the other top-ranked large firms in Top Workplaces 2021, rounding out a diverse mix of some of the area’s bigger employers and featuring a range of benefits that employees are able to tap into.

6. TDS Telecommunications

TDS provides 1.2 million connections to innovative high-speed internet, phone and TV entertainment services in nearly 900 communities. The firm has more than 3,000 employees, with more than 1,400 at its Madison headquarters.

The company offers paid time off for volunteer work, educational assistance, a 401(k) plan that matches the first 3% of an employee’s contribution and 40% of the next 2%. It has also formed employee resource groups based on a variety of employee interests, ranging from diversity to veterans and active military to women in technology to interns.

Ownership: Public

Employee comment: “I am able to both use the gifts that I have been given and expand my horizons by learning about new areas of the company and new technologies.”

7. Nelnet Inc.