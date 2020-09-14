Area girls golf outlook: Waunakee, Madison Edgewood hoping to emerge from the fall crop

Sydney Grimm, sr., Waunakee: Placed second in the Badger North Conference meet. Followed that with a 10th-place finish at sectionals and tied for 39th at state. Was selected to the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area honorable mention team in 2019.

Ava Heckmann, so., Lakeside Lutheran: Tied for 17th as an individual in WIAA Division 2. Was selected to the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area honorable mention team in 2019.

Grace Jaeger, sr., Madison Edgewood: Second team all-Badger Conference in 2019. Placed third at state in 2018 and 15th in 2019. Was selected to the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area honorable mention team in 2019.

Allyssa Thao, jr., Madison Edgewood: Placed 17th at state and was a Wisconsin State Journal All-Area honorable mention pick in 2019.

Asheigh Johnson, so., Reedsburg: Placed 12th at the Badger North Conference meet, and has the opportunity to be the Beavers’ first ever repeat all-conference honoree. Led Reedsburg to its first-ever WIAA sectional appearance.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH