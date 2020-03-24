ARCIA VS. URIAS

ARCIA VS. URIAS

Luis Urias Brewers Spring Training

Luis Urias (above) had missed most of spring training while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured left wrist. He was supposed to make his first appearance of the spring on March 12, when the Brewers' split-squad contests against the Diamondbacks and Rockies were washed out by rain and MLB stopped all games the next day.

Urias' arrival in a November trade with San Diego seemed to put Orlando Arcia's future with the Brewers in doubt, but with Urias sidelined, Arcia took advantage of the opportunity, batting .296 (8-for-27) with five home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.236 OPS.

“Putting challenges in front of Orlando has always been effective,” Counsell said. “I think he thrives on it and I think he almost needs it. He can handle it. He’s been very productive in those situations and those spots.”

