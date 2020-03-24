ARCIA VS. URIAS

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Luis Urias (above) had missed most of spring training while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured left wrist. He was supposed to make his first appearance of the spring on March 12, when the Brewers' split-squad contests against the Diamondbacks and Rockies were washed out by rain and MLB stopped all games the next day.

Urias' arrival in a November trade with San Diego seemed to put Orlando Arcia's future with the Brewers in doubt, but with Urias sidelined, Arcia took advantage of the opportunity, batting .296 (8-for-27) with five home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.236 OPS.

“Putting challenges in front of Orlando has always been effective,” Counsell said. “I think he thrives on it and I think he almost needs it. He can handle it. He’s been very productive in those situations and those spots.”

