April 2: Happ, Howard earn all-American honors

Markus Howard - UW vs. Marquette

Ethan Happ, UW's senior forward, and Markus Howard (above), Marquette's junior guard, were named second-team all-Americans by the AP. Happ finished his career ranked first in rebounds and blocked shots, second in steals and third in scoring and assists in UW history. He was a three-time all-Big Ten pick. Howard would become Marquette's all-time leading scorer later in the year.

