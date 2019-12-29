Ethan Happ, UW's senior forward, and Markus Howard (above), Marquette's junior guard, were named second-team all-Americans by the AP. Happ finished his career ranked first in rebounds and blocked shots, second in steals and third in scoring and assists in UW history. He was a three-time all-Big Ten pick. Howard would become Marquette's all-time leading scorer later in the year.
April 2: Happ, Howard earn all-American honors
Related to this story
Most Popular
These 10 restaurants are off the beaten path and may not immediately come to mind when you're in the mood to dine out. Some are hidden in plai…
Amy Gannon, a founder of the Doyenne Group, and her eighth-grade daughter Jocelyn were killed in a helicopter crash that left six dead and one missing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
WATCH: Danica Patrick talks about meeting Aaron Rodgers, drinking at Bucks' games and celebrity culture
The former race driver and the current Packers' quarterback have been dating since early 2018.
The couple leased the home from English singer Robbie Williams over the summer, according to TMZ and the Mercury News in San Jose, California.
Amy Gannon, a founder of the Doyenne Group, and her eighth-grade daughter Jocelyn were killed in a helicopter crash that left six dead and one missing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
-
- 1 min to read
Athletes, front office personnel, a coach and a mascot from 14 teams loaned their voices to the effort.
It's here: a sunny-side-up, revamped version of our Madison-centric breakfast spot rankings.
WATCH: Danica Patrick talks about meeting Aaron Rodgers, drinking at Bucks' games and celebrity culture
The former race driver and the current Packers' quarterback have been dating since early 2018.
The supper club is a true Wisconsin institution, and Madison has had some legendary ones. Here's a look at 10 supper clubs we remember fondly.
Plans aim to bring some order to complicated University Bay Drive intersection.