Giannis Antetokounmpo helped Milwaukee lock up the No. 1 seed in the East — and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs — with another MVP-worthy performance, outdueling Joel Embiid and finishing with 45 points and 13 rebounds to lead Milwaukee over Philadelphia and clinch the top spot in the conference.
“I was just trying to make plays and try to find the opportunity to attack,” Antetokounmpo said after the win in Philadelphia.
Antetokounmpo reached 25 or more points and 10-plus rebounds in a game for the 42nd time this season.
“He’s been doing it all for us this whole season,” Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton said.
Middleton added 22 points and George Hill had 20 for the Bucks, who locked up home-court advantage with three regular-season games remaining.
“It’s been a really special year,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I’m very proud of the team.”
Embiid returned from a three-game absence and had 34 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks. He tipped his cap to Antetokounmpo.
“He’s a helluva player,” Embiid said. “You know every time you go against him it’s a challenge. He’s really good.”