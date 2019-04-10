Giannis Antetokounmpo was in a perfect position to put the Bucks’ 60-win season in perspective.
Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and Khris Middleton had 21 to send Milwaukee to a methodical victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum, giving the Bucks 60 wins for the first time since 1981.
“Six years ago, my first year here, we won 15 games,” said Antetokounmpo, who was a 19-year-old rookie in 2013-14. “Now, we have four times that amount. It’s big. Our goal coming into the season was to get 60 wins. You definitely have to appreciate it because it’s pretty special.
“Now, we have to refocus and look forward to the playoffs.”
The Bucks, who had already clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference, led from the outset as the Hawks rested leading scorers John Collins and Trae Young.
“It was great for them to close it,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who coached Atlanta to 60 wins in 2014-15. “Khris has a knack for hitting those big shots and it’s great of Giannis to see a 3 go down to kind of finish the night. Those two guys are special. It makes a big difference.”
Sources: Associated Press, nba.com, basketball-reference.com