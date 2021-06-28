 Skip to main content
April 7: Brewers 4, Cubs 2 (10 innings)
April 7: Brewers 4, Cubs 2 (10 innings)

Brandon Woodruff - Brewers Cubs

Brandon Woodruff (above) and Kyle Hendricks put on a pitching clinic while Lorenzo Cain's first multi-homer game in four years helped the Brewers clinch their first series victory of the season.

