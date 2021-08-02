 Skip to main content
April 6: RHP Chad Sobotka, Patrick Weigel (from Atlanta for SS Orlando Arcia)
The season was barely a week old when Stearns pulled off his first deal, shipping former top-prospect Arcia for bullpen depth, allowing Luis Urias to become Milwaukee's starting shortstop.

Sobotka has yet to pitch for the Brewers and is no longer on the 40-man roster while Weigel appeared in three games, posting a 4.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP before he was designated for assignment over the weekend.

Arcia, meanwhile, was sent back down to the Braves' Triple-A team over the weekend. He's appeared in only 17 games for Atlanta this season, batting .204 with two home runs, nine RBIs and a .611 OPS.

