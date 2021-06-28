Milwaukee's offense snapped out of its season-opening slump when Travis Shaw (above) hit a three-run home run in the first inning, which proved to be more than enough for Freddy Peralta, who held the Cubs to just one hit while striking out eight over five innings.
April 6: Brewers 4, Cubs 0
Related to this story
Midseason showdown: Brewers in top form as Cubs come to town for latest chapter in NL Central rivalry
The playoffs are still a long ways off but the Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for a showdown at American Family Field when they open a three…