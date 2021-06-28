 Skip to main content
April 6: Brewers 4, Cubs 0
Travis Shaw - Brewers Cubs

Milwaukee's offense snapped out of its season-opening slump when Travis Shaw (above) hit a three-run home run in the first inning, which proved to be more than enough for Freddy Peralta, who held the Cubs to just one hit while striking out eight over five innings.

