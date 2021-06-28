 Skip to main content
April 25: Brewers 6, Cubs 0
Brandon Woodruff - Brewers Cubs

Travis Shaw's bases-loaded walk in the first inning was the difference through a six-inning pitchers' duel between Brandon Woodruff (above) and Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. Both allowed just two hits and struck out eight, but while Milwaukee's bullpen followed with three scoreless frames, the Cubs' pen allowed five in the ninth and the Brewers clinched their third series victory against Chicago in as many tries this season.

